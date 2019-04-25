‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Tiny, Skin-Tight Swimsuit

There doesn’t seem to be one quite like her. With 9.3 million Instagram followers, Anastasiya Kvitko is making her mark.

April 25 sees the “Russian Kim Kardashian” pay homage to her nickname. Her eye-popping Instagram update is throwing fans skin-tight swimwear, prominent cleavage, and arguably more curves than the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has herself.

Today’s snap shows Kvitko sunbathing outdoors. She is seated on a blue-padded lounger. Stark white floors, window frames, and a cherub statue in the background only serve to make this sensation pop out – the same could be said for her ultra-tight swimsuit. High-cut at the thigh (and low-cut at the chest), Kvitko’s one-piece is just about containing her ample cleavage. The picture is sending fans a bronzed chest, a hint of sideboob, and the Kardashian vibe that’s already landed Anastasiya multiple headlines. In 2017, The Sun asked “who” Anastasiya is. By 2018, this girl was somewhat of a regular on the British tabloid.

Kvitko hails from Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Originally turned down from modeling opportunities for being “too fat,” per The Sun’s report, this brunette decided to take a stand. Choosing to embrace her curves, Kvitko took to social media to flaunt them. The rest appears to be history. The newspaper quotes her:

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties. I keep posting full-length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos.”

Anastasiya has left Russia and now resides in Los Angeles. She also appears to have interesting views on Kim Kardashian. “I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me,” Anastasiya said.

Today’s update comes with no caption save a nod to the Fashion Nova swimsuit being donned. The picture has been inundated with comments. Almost all are praise. They range from calling Kvitko “gorgeous” to comments in Arabic, Hebrew, and Spanish. Many fans simply left heart or fire emojis.

As Instagram models come, Kvitko is definitely winning on the curves front. Her updates frequently showcase cleavage-flaunting swimsuits, dresses, and braless looks. Likewise, a voluptuous waist and rear. While Kvitko’s Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing shout-outs suggest a lower shopping budget compared to Kim Kardashian, a willingness to showcase those curves marks common ground. Kim is known for baring all in risqué snaps, although her selfies are now widely considered a symbol of feminine empowerment.

Anastasiya’s Instagram is followed by Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham. Likewise, fellow models, Blac Chyna, Daniella Chavez, and Eriana Blanco. Interestingly, Anastasiya does not appear to follow any of the Kardashians on Instagram.