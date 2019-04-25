Irina Shayk Flashes Major Cleavage Underneath Plunging Black Dress In Steamy New Instagram Update

Irina Shayk knows how to turn up the heat on her widely followed Instagram account, and her latest update was sure to get temperatures rising. The model rocked a seriously revealing ensemble in her most recent sizzling snap which certainly did not go unnoticed by her millions of followers.

The latest addition to the 33-year-old’s eye-popping Instagram feed was shared on Thursday, April 25, and included a trio of identical side-by-side images of Irina rocking a stunning suit dress for three times the magic. The Russian bombshell flashed a considerable amount of skin in the black gown that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Irina flashed a huge smile for the camera, but that’s not all that was on display in the steamy photo. The wife of Bradley Cooper showed off her black bra underneath the plunging neckline of her stunning garment, exposing an ample amount of cleavage to the world as well.

The top and bottom half of the ensemble cinched high on Irina’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, flowing into a floor-length skirt that provided an equally-as-risque display. The model flashed her long, toned legs underneath the dangerously high side-slit of her gown, giving a daring vibe to her glamorous look, which she completed with a pair of classic black pumps.

Irina opted to forego jewelry as she stepped out in her chic outfit, letting the dress take center stage for the night. As for her signature dark tresses, the stunner wore them in a sleek bun so as not to cover up her striking makeup look that featured a glossy lip and thick coating of mascara.

Fans of the bombshell were far from shy to show their love for her sizzling new snap, which has already racked up more than 65,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Irina in compliments for her stunning display.

“Perfect woman,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world. Bradley Cooper is a very lucky man,” commented a third.

As The Daily Mail noted, the catwalk queen first debuted her gorgeous look on Wednesday, April 24, as she stepped out in Lassere, Paris, to celebrate the launch of John-Paul Gaultier’s new fragrance, A Scandal In Paris. Also in attendance of the elegant soiree was newly winged Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham, who took to her own Instagram account last night to share a photo from the event of the two models posing together.