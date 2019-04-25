Taylor Swift Posts New Instagram Pic Hours Before Cryptic Countdown Ends

It’s been a heck of a month for Taylor Swift fans. The pop star has been teasing the release of (what many predict to be) her newest album, and she’s been driving her 116 million Instagram followers wild with plenty of pics. Aside from a rather mysterious countdown on her official website — which, at the time of writing, is set to expire in about five hours — Swift has been posting cryptic photos on her Instagram profile, which fans have dissected and analyzed to the moon and back.

Her latest pic, which she posted an hour or so ago, is not so different from her other posts. It seems that Taylor has been on a bit of a pastel kick as of late, and this new pic is right in line with her newfound love of pale tones. Taylor is rocking a light blue sweater which makes use of a handful of slits and cutouts, allowing the pop queen to show off just a hint of skin. On her lower half, Swift seems to be wearing a skirt of some kind — the close-up, cropped nature of the photo makes it difficult to discern where her outfit ends. Taylor accessorizes her look with a face full of makeup, a nude lip, mascara, and a giant rose, which seems to be pinned to part of her sweater. Posing with one hand on her hip and the other on the side of her face, T-Swift stares coquettishly at the camera.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift’s newest pic has proven to be a big hit with her fans. At the time of writing, the post has only been live for a little more than an hour and has already racked up well over 500,000 likes. Of course, as is standard for her posts, Swift has disabled comments, so her fans were unable to leave any positive — or hateful — messages.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Taylor’s fans are under the impression that she is teasing a brand new country album. Earlier today, she made an appearance in the Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. She also confirmed that she would be releasing new music this week, though she remained mum about the details.

While in Gulch, Swift revealed that she had commissioned a giant mural by artist Kelsey Montague, which featured plenty of pastel colors, not unlike the ones Taylor has been showing off on her Instagram posts. As a result, fans think that she is planning to switch things up, as the lighter colors she has been fixated on contrast with the dark and edgy theme of her previous album, Reputation.