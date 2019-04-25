’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Divorces Jay Smith For The Second Time

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have gotten divorced again.

According to E! News, Martson filed for divorce from Smith earlier in the week in Pennsylvania court. She shared an Instagram Story featuring a headline about the separation, seemingly verifying the news.

Fans inquired about the status of the reality TV star’s relationship after she posted a quote to social media that hinted of possible trouble for the pair.

“Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone. #bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

Martson and Smith initially appeared on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé. The two first met when Martson was on vacation in Jamaica, US reports. They formed a connection that continued even after she returned home to Pennsylvania. Six months later, she went back to see Smith, who proposed after eight days, making this her third engagement.

In May 2018 they made things official, but rumors of infidelity threatened the union. Martson discovered Smith talking to other women on the dating app Tinder and accused him of cheating on her. Then, on January 11 she filed for divorce, only to withdraw the paperwork nine days later.

During their season’s reunion episode, Martson admitted she had mixed feelings about the relationship. She expressed that a person doesn’t automatically fall out of love with someone if they are unfaithful. Stating that she “knew” she should leave Smith, Marston said she would say the same to anyone else in her position.

In February, the TLC personality took to social media to reveal that she and Smith had never actually split up at all, breaking an NDA to claim the show forced the couple to break up for a storyline.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Smith declared his love and devotion for Martson, who had a medical scare due to complications with lupus. He wrote about not thinking twice to jump on a plane to be by her side in the hospital.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

Martson is currently traveling to New York City to attend a launch event for MĀSK, which is labeled the first CBD skincare line in the world.

The reality show couple is set to appear on the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which is scheduled to premiere on TLC on April 28, at 8 p.m. EST.