Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Body In Sparkly Bikini As She Lies By The Pool

Kourtney Kardashian is looking hotter than ever at 40, and she isn’t afraid to show it off on her Instagram page. On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself lying poolside while rocking a tiny bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the mother of three is on her back on the edge of a swimming pool while she rocks a lilac two-piece bikini that glistens in the sun. The bikini consists of a strapless underwire top that accentuates Kourtney’s cleavage and helps draw attention to her busty figure. Kourtney teamed her bandeau top with a matching bottom that sits high on her frame, highlighting the contrast between her full hips and small waist and showcasing her toned abs.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has her arms behind her head, which she is resting on the edge, and her left leg bent while keeping the left one stretched out in front of her, in a pose that further highlights her curves. Kourtney has her eyes closed in the photo, keeping her eyes protected from the glaring sun. In addition, she is wearing her hair pulled back, which is barely seen in the shot.

The post, which Kourtney shared with her 76.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 523,000 likes and over 2,200 comments in under an hour — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the socialite took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to praise her incredible body.

“Are you sure you’re 40?” one user wrote.

“Livin’ the life Kourtney,” another one chimed in, adding a purple heart emoji.

According to E! News, Kourtney and her sisters, Khloe and Kim, are seen on a family vacation together during this coming Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Scott Disick and their children are also with them, as The Inquisitr recently noted. The family decides to visit a local healer, who goes on to say that Kourtney and Scott are soulmates, adding that they were also together in another life, the report further added.

“Scott came in, and the guy was basically saying that in a past life that we were together, and that we’re soul mates. So he was like ‘You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together,'” Kourtney says in the clip, according to Cosmopolitan.