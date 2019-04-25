‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Goes Topless In Hot New Photo

Hannah Palmer is turning heads in her latest social media update.

The Maxim model has no problem showing off her amazing figure to fans, and with a body like that, can you even blame her? While Palmer usually takes to her page to share bikini-clad or lingerie-inspired photos, sometimes she pushes the envelope even more. In her most recent post, Hannah is leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination.

In the up-close and personal snapshot, the stunner wears her long, blonde locks slightly curled and swept off to the side while her tresses blow in the wind. The blonde-haired beauty appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup including pink lipstick and a tiny bit of light blush.

Hannah stands front and center in the snapshot, going completely topless with just her arms covering her breasts. Her toned abs are also on display in this photo and she looks nothing short of incredible. The post has already sent Palmer’s fans buzzing, giving the post over 37,000 likes as well as upwards of 700 comments.

Some fans simply had no words for the sexy image and just commented with their favorite emoji while countless others took to the post to let the swimsuit model know how amazing she looks. A few other followers commented on the question that was posed in the caption of the image.

“I don’t think we can ever guess you always have us on our toes! Can’t wait to support whatever it is,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you’re STUNNING.”

“Such a gorgeous human being,” one more fan chimed in.

Just last week, Hannah made headlines after posting yet another sultry photo. As The Inquisitr shared, Palmer appears outside in the photo— in front of a green bush — as she strikes a pose for the camera. The supermodel shows off her incredible body for the lens, clad in a tiny black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination.

The skimpy bikini bottoms feature stringed sides and dip well below the 20-year-old’s navel, showing off her sculpted abs. The bikini top also stirs some desires as it hugs Hannah tightly and shows some major underboob. Like her current image, this one earned Hannah a lot of accolades with over 52,000 likes as well as 600-plus comments in just a short time of the post going live.

For fans who want to stay up to date on all of the model’s updates, they can do so by following her on Instagram.