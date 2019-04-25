Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Vows To Reveal ‘Real Truth’ Behind Sexual Abuse Allegations

Following the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary, which covers Michael Jackson’s relationships with two young boys that he allegedly sexually abused, the pop star’s former bodyguard claims that he is prepared to reveal the “real truth.”

Matt Fiddes, a personal trainer from north Devon, worked for Jackson for 10 years and claims that the documentary left out some crucial information surrounding Jackson’s life. Per Brinkwire, he took to Instagram to suggest that he will make a stand in defense of the King of Pop “when the time comes.”

“It’s time now to defend a friend @michaeljackson who was always so great to my family and staff.”

“I have sat back and watched the circus which we got used too over the years,” he added. “People forget this man was and still is the most famous man in the world.”

Fiddes suggests that Jackson is “the biggest target in the world,” and claims that the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s desire for mystery and understanding of the media value of this is why he is the subject of such intense scrutiny.

Although Fiddes previously said that he would not be commenting on the situation, it appears that he’s had a change of heart and wants to confront the allegations of sexual abuse made in the new documentary.

Michael Jackson's bodyguard to finally reveal what really happened at Neverland https://t.co/giVhfolBjM pic.twitter.com/g60aEgqsBv — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 23, 2019

In Leaving Neverland, Matt Robson and James Safechuck claim that Jackson abused them from the ages of 10- and 7-years-old, respectively. But the Jackson family claims that the allegations are false and purposefully timed after his death in 2009 to profit without any pushback.

Jackson was previously tried on child molestation charges, but was acquitted on every count.

Fiddes said that he has had many interview requests and turned them all down. But he claims that after talks with another one of Jackson’s bodyguards, who protected the singer in the last few years of his life, the two decided that they want to take a stand.

“I will reveal Michael’s true private life… Maybe we will do it together. As a bodyguard we see the real truth. We guard his life and private living areas. We know who comes in and out.”

Fiddes said that he wants to defend the singer in death, as he did during his life, and protect the legacy of his family and children.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s children — Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II — are investigating Robson and Safechuck and preparing to file a lawsuit. They are reportedly looking for inconsistencies in their accounts of abuse, as well as claims that the pair were paid for their participation in the film.