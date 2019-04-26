Blac Chyna May Not Have Been Admitted To Harvard After All

It looks like Blac Chyna has got some explaining to do. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the former stripper recently “confirmed” that she had been accepted to Harvard’s online business school. In an interview with TMZ, Chyna said that her purported enrolment into the class was about improving herself and insinuated that she was proving the people who have doubted her wrong. But TMZ now reports that the acceptance letter that they published might actually be fake. They claim that Harvard has said that they have not granted acceptance to anyone named Angela White, Chyna’s real name. The media outlet’s attempts to get a comment from her camp have been unsuccessful.

According to TMZ’s article, Chyna was previously contacted by a man named Christian Emiliano who reportedly informed her about the class and offered to have his team do the course work for her and provide her with a study guide for its only exam. This would allow her to say she’s Harvard educated without doing most of the work.

“You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your Snapchat and Instagram Story,” the email from Emiliano reportedly said.

The cost of the service would have been $1,000 but TMZ reports that Emiliano said that Chyna did not take him up on the offer and decided to enroll in the course herself.

However, the recent update from TMZ contradicts her previous assertion that she had been accepted into the class.

This story has some of the hallmarks of the elaborate college admissions racket that federal agents recently shut down. The investigation led to the indictment of actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California (USC). Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a sham charity created for the scheme so that her 18-year-old daughter SAT exam could be corrected.

Blac Chyna has not discussed TMZ’s update on her Harvard story on her social media pages. Her most recent tweet, as of the writing of this article says, “You can turn off the sun, But I’m still [sic] ganna shine!” and is a repost of a photo on her Instagram page.

Chyna is known for being associated with controversy, most notably because of her turbulent relationship with her ex-fiance, Robert Kardashian. But at this point, it’s unclear why she would have fraudulently claimed that she was accepted to Harvard’s online business school if it was not connected to the plan concocted by Christian Emiliano.