The ‘Fortnite’ X ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crossover Is Absolutely Bonkers

It's time to get your Thanos on.

With Avengers: Endgame set to release tomorrow, the hype level for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans is at an all-time high. The next entry in the long-running series of films will conclude over a decade-long narrative, which focused on the assembly of the Avengers and the mysteries surrounding the six Infinity Stones. Needless to say, Avengers: Endgame will be filled with big surprises, plenty of action-packed moments, and, in all likelihood, a few tragic deaths.

Normally, the hype surrounding Marvel releases has been relegated to the MCU films, but every so often, fans of other mediums get to enjoy some of the fun. While Marvel tie-in video games have been rather hit or miss, last year saw the launch of a time-limited, in-game event for Epic Games’ Fortnite, which featured a crossover with Avengers: Infinity War. Now, as reported by The Verge, Epic Games and Marvel have teamed up for yet another crossover promotion to tie into the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Last year’s Infinity War crossover saw a slight revamp to Fortnite‘s tried-and-true battle royale mode. While players were still tasked with dropping onto an island with 100 combatants and fighting until they were the last one standing, Epic Games shook things up a bit by introducing a powerful new weapon. Aside from the regular assortment of rifles, pistols, and shotguns, a single Infinity Gauntlet would spawn on the map. The first player to pick it up would transform into Thanos and would be equipped with a handful of powers and abilities, as well an insanely large health pool and a shield that would recharge upon killing another player. That being said, playing as Thanos would also paint a huge target on your back — any other player who can eliminate Thanos can then pick up the Infinity Gauntlet themselves and transform into Thanos, starting the whole cycle again.

For the new Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame crossover, things work a bit differently. The new promotional event splits players into two teams. Team Thanos is tasked with eliminating members of The Heroes team, while also hunting down the six Infinity Stones. The first player to collect a single Infinity Stone will transform into Thanos, who will get even more powerful as more Stones are collected. On the other hand, The Heroes can use treasure maps to find powerful Avengers items, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s gloves, Thor’s Stormbreaker, and Hawkeye’s bow.

Lastly, for those looking to pick up some new cosmetic items, there are a handful of new sprays and banners available, as well as a Quinjet glider and a Black Widow outfit.