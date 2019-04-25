‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Robin Holzken has been enjoying some island time in the Bahamas for the last few days, and has been soaking up as much a sun as possible in some seriously skimpy ensembles. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshell shared a sexy snap of her latest skin-baring look to her Instagram account earlier today that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.

The latest shot shared to the 22-year-old’s feed was uploaded on Thursday, April 25, and captured the babe sitting in the backseat of a golf cart and posing with her legs spread wide as she gave the camera a sensual look. Robin wowed her 344,000 fans in the sexy snap by rocking a seriously skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The stunner looked beach ready in her triangle-style bikini top that flashed some serious skin and am ample amount of cleavage in the smoldering shot, while also impressing her followers with her sculpted abs that are a result of countless hours in the gym. As for her lower half, Robin put her dangerous curves on display in a barely-there pair of bottoms that kept hardly anything private. The thin strap of the swimwear was tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, allowing her lean legs to get some time in the spotlight as well.

Robin’s bronzed skin glowed under the golden rays of the sun as she flaunted her incredible figure in the itty-bitty ensemble, which was accessorized with a delicate palm tree necklace and a second dainty choker. The model parted her brunette tresses down the middle and wore her locks down in a messy fashion that perfectly framed her face, which sported a striking makeup look consisting of a bright pink lip and matching shade of blush that perfectly highlighted her features.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated bombshell were far from shy about showing their love for the beauty’s latest Instagram upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 10,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens made their way to the comments section as well to shower Robin with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called Robin a “goddess.”

“I mean. Wow just wow,” commented a third.

While Robin is used to showing off her bikini body for the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, her latest trip to the Bahamas was for a different swimwear campaign for the brand Frankies. The model has been slaying her photo shoots in a slew of sexy bikinis — including a trendy neon pink number that sent fans of both Robin and the bating suit collection absolutely wild.