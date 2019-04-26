Prince William & Kate Middleton To Visit Wales In May

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Caernarfon.

An official trip to North Wales has been announced for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge starting on May 8. The couple, who lived in a cottage in Anglesey when they first married are planning to visit Caernarfon to see the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base.

According to BBC, the pair will tour the region and meet with people and organizations involved with the preservation of the natural environment, and those affiliated with the coastguard. Prince William worked out of the RAF Valley on Anglesey which housed the search and rescue organization.

Part of the tour will involve a viewing of the new Sikorsky S92 helicopters and meet members of the search and rescue team, many of whom previously worked with the Duke of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will also participate in a round table discussion about the mental health challenges that come with being a first responder. They will also have a meet and greet with the staff of the Wales Air Ambulance.

Express says that the couple will be making the trip to Wales without the Cambridge children, and they will have an opportunity to learn about local industries like Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt, which won the Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2017. The duke and duchess will learn how the product is produced and see how they work with other local food and beverage companies.

Kate and William will visit North Wales on 8th May to meet with members of organisations in the region who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment. They will also travel to Anglesey where the lived from 2010 to 2013! pic.twitter.com/UlfDrzJYCH — @KensingtonTeam (@KensingtonTeam) April 25, 2019

The trip to North Wales will be the first official engagement for the Cambridges after Prince William returns from his engagement in New Zealand to pay tribute to those who perished in the mosque shooting in Christchurch.

It will also give Prince William and Duchess Kate an opportunity to spend some time amid the rumors which have been dogging the couple for the last month, says The Inquisitr.

Initially, it was thought that Duchess Kate had a falling out with her former close friend, Rose Hanbury, suggesting that Middleton wanted Hanbury and her husband out of their Norfolk social circle. But when the rumor didn’t seem to be passing, sources claimed that Hanbury was Duchess Kate’s “rural rival” for Prince William’s attention.

A royal watcher says that the Cambridge children used to play with Hanbury’s twin boys, but that is over now, despite having a number of friends in common.