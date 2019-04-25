Camille Kostek Flaunts Her Topless Beauty In New Instagram Photo

Camille Kostek is heating up Instagram with a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing nothing at all on her torso, except for a straw hat that she is holding in front of her chest. Kostek took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, March 25, to post the daring photo in which she is posing topless in a gorgeous desert location.

The photo in question shows the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model with her side to the camera as she holds the boater hat, which according to the post’s tag is courtesy of Lack of Color Hats, in front of her torso in a way that covers up the model’s chest and keeps the shot social-media-friendly.

Kostek is wearing a pair of high-rise denim jeans that sit around her navel. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the jeans she is wearing is by the brand Revice Denim. The 27-year-old has her body toward the sun as its rays hit her from the front, making her sun-kissed skin glow and making her cute freckles stand out.

Kostek is tilting her head back slightly as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She accessorized the shot with just silver hoop earrings.

The Connecticut native is wearing her blonde hair back and down as it cascades onto her bare back thanks to the position of her head. Kostek appears to be wearing an orange brown eyeshadow and some eyeliner, which makes her piercing blue eyes pop. While she didn’t included a geotag with her post, the same photo shared by the photographer Megan Batson on her Instagram indicates that the snap was captured at the Joshua Tree National Park in southern California.

The post, which Kostek shared with her 546,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 130 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her flawless beauty and to engage with her humorous caption.

“Unfortunately it’s never happened for me. But hoping someday!” one user wrote, in response to the caption.

“Hate when that happens,” another one shared, also in reference to Kostek’s caption.

In addition to being a rising star in the modeling world, Kostek is also known for her relationship with NFL star Rob Gronkowski. The model often takes to her Instagram page to share cute shots of the couple, giving her fans an insight into their relationship, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit showed.