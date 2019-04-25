Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sneak Peek Of Unscripted Episode Celebrating Kristoff St. John

A new The Young and the Restless spoilers video previews a different type of episode for the CBS Daytime Drama. This week, Genoa City laid Neil Winters to rest and will celebrate his life tomorrow.

On Monday, during the show’s regular timeslot, Y&R will air an unscripted episode featuring Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters), Mishael Morgan (Hilary Winters), and Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters) along with several members of the cast in celebration of the life and legacy of Kristoff St. John. The actor passed away unexpectedly of heart disease complicated by alcohol in his home on February 3 at the age of 52. His family and friends laid him to rest on March 3 next to his son Julian St. John who died of suicide in November 2014.

According to The Inquisitr, the show’s head writer revealed that there was never a consideration for recasting the character of Neil, whom St. John originated in 1991.

Earlier today Mariah Copeland actress Camryn Grimes tweeted, “There are three men in the world that have the ability to instantly make me cry if I see them cry. My father @JoshuaMorrowYR & @BrytonEjames #yr.”

Two of the three broke down into tears in the preview video of Monday’s episode, and nearly everybody is in tears after watching it.

Bill Inoshita / CBS

In the video, Rowell, whose character Dru was Neil’s wife, described how working with St. John was effortless. Also, in a flashback scene, St. John himself narrated memories of his first day working on the show. Later, Moore held an image of himself on St. John’s shoulders and mentioned how the actor carried him, and now that he’s gone, Moore is going to do whatever he can to make him proud.

Of course, no discussion of Neil on Y&R is complete without Victor (Eric Braeden). He initially worked at Newman Enterprises quickly becoming Victor’s right-hand man before he struck out on his own to build a legacy for himself and his family. A spoilers picture shows Braeden in the episode discussing the actor’s legacy.

Bill Inoshita / CBS

Devon actor, Bryton James described how St. John could do it all. Finally, the end of the clip previewed Joshua Morrow, who is Nick Newman in Genao City, in tears hoping what everybody hopes — that the actor knows how much he was loved during his too short time on Earth.

The show invites viewers to join it on Monday in a tribute and celebration of St. John’s legacy to daytime television and the world.