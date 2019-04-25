WWE News: Former ‘Raw’ Tag Team Champions Quietly Get Moved To ‘SmackDown Live’

While past editions of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up were not followed by any further roster moves between the company’s main roster brands, this year’s iteration saw the changes continue in the week that followed, with several wrestlers switching brands on this week’s editions of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. However, it looks like WWE wasn’t quite done making changes after SmackDown went off the air on Tuesday, as two more wrestlers are now officially representing the blue brand after spending the last three years exclusively representing Raw.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE on Thursday moved The B-Team — Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel — from Raw to SmackDown Live, making the changes official on their respective profile pages on the company’s website. Per a separate report from Wrestling Inc., the brand change came two days after The B-Team lost to Heavy Machinery in a non-televised, or dark match at this week’s SmackDown tapings.

While it’s unclear whether this could hint at a gimmick change for the duo, Wrestling Inc. added that WWE filed a trademark for “B-Team University” on Monday, providing a lengthy description for the trademark but not offering any details on what it could be used for.

Previously known as The Miztourage during their time as The Miz’s lackeys, The B-Team changed their name in 2018 after Miz was moved to SmackDown as part of that year’s Superstar Shake-Up. Although Dallas and Axel have mostly been used on the main roster as undercard performers, The B-Team got a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships last summer, beating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy for the titles but only holding them for 50 days. As pointed out by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the duo was barely used on television in the months that followed.

B-Team, B-Team … go, go, go (to SmackDown Live). — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 25, 2019

Loading...

Despite The B-Team’s recent lack of exposure, the pairing of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will be joining a SmackDown tag team division that, as WhatCulture described it, isn’t “looking too hot at the moment,” which could possibly mean more chances for them to appear on TV in the near future.

Aside from The Usos’ move to Monday Night Raw via last week’s Superstar Shake-Up, The Bar was seemingly disbanded after Cesaro moved to the red brand on Monday, while Jeff Hardy’s recent injury issues could put The Hardy Boyz’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions at risk. Likewise, Big E’s torn meniscus appears to have taken The New Day out of the tag team equation for the moment, though the group continues to ride high on the momentum of Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35 earlier this month.