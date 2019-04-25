Elsa Hosk Shows Off Incredible Figure In Black Bikini On Instagram

Elsa Hosk is showing some Instagram love for Tropic of C, the swimwear collection of her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel. On Thursday, the brand took to its social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring Hosk in a pair of black bikini.

In the photo in question, the Swedish model is donning the brand’s arc two-piece, which consists of a crop racerback tank featuring a halter neckline that ties behind the model’s back. Another Instagram photo posted shortly after gives a closer look at the fabric, showing that it consists of a flat knitted top. The cut of the bikini shows off a bit of underboob while showcasing Hosk’s incredibly toned abs.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel teamed her top with a high-waisted bottom in a reverse wide rib that boasts a belt that features a series of silver chains that criss-cross at the front, adding extra sass and sparkle to the otherwise black look. Hosk is wearing a pair of black heels with matching silver details on the strap that goes around her ankle, which goes perfectly with the twi-piece.

The 30-year-old model is wearing her signature blonde bob and bangs in a slight side part and down in loose waves that fall onto her shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of deep black shades that cover her eyes, making it hard to see whether she is wearing any makeup.

The post, which Tropic of C shared with its 325,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,100 likes and over 30 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Hosk’s good looks and ask questions regarding the garment.

“Where can we get the belt?” one user asked.

“Oh my my my! This is [100 emoji],” another one chimed in, paired with a fire emoji.

Prior to posting this series, Tropic of C also recently posted another string of photos of Hosk rocking a different piece by the brand, as The Inquisitr previously noted. According to the report, the three separate photos show Hosk striking a trio of poses to show off the different angles of the new La Plage gingham bikini, which is part of the collection’s new set of sustainable styles.

This isn’t the first time Hosk is associated with Swanepoel’s brand. As The Daily Mail pointed out, the Swedish beauty rocked a Tropic of C number to Coachella in April of last year.