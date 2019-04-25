‘General Hospital’ Welcomes Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chandra Wilson For 2019 Nurses Ball

Chandra Wilson is back in her third appearance.

Chandra Wilson is heading back to General Hospital next month. The Grey’s Anatomy actress will be returning just in time for the 2019 Nurses Ball. This isn’t the first time she has popped up on the ABC daytime drama. This will be her third appearance on the show with all three being different characters each time. Just last year, she played therapist Dr. Linda Massey. Her first appearance was as a patient in 2014.

The news that was just shared by People also included a couple of first peek photos, along with details of this new character that Wilson will be playing. As part of the Nurses Ball, she will play the role of Crimson’s East Coast fashion editor, Sydney Val Jean. She is expected to hit the red carpet alongside Port Charles’ own Crimson editor-in-chief, Nina Clay, played by Michelle Stafford. This will be Stafford’s last Nurses Ball as she is leaving General Hospital to go back to her role as Phyllis Summers on Young and the Restless.

The photos reveal the gorgeous dresses that the two women have picked out for this special annual event. Wilson is wearing a black sleeveless dress with silver embellishments covering the front. Stafford has on a gorgeous lavender one-shoulder dress with her long hair swept into an up-do. The women will be in competition on the red carpet. It should be a fun time with these two.

Also in one of the photos, General Hospital fans can catch a glimpse of what Felicia Jones Scorpio is wearing as well. She is seen donning a black cold-shoulder gown complete with silver sparkle and a sexy slit showing off some leg. Her man, Mac Scorpio, is her escort and the lovebirds look amazing together.

The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, dished that the Nurses Ball this year will be “particularly special and personal.” He said that some of the actors, including James Patrick Stuart, are going to be performing some original music.

The Nurses Ball is always full of amazing performances by the cast, but there is also plenty of drama as well. This year may just be the reappearance of Ryan Chamberlain, minus a hand. May sweeps is coming up and a plan has been arranged to bring the Port Charles serial killer out of hiding. As The Inquisitr had previously stated, Ava, Felicia, Laura, and Kevin have come up with a devious plan as a way to lure Ryan back to Ava.

Look for Chandra Wilson’s General Hospital appearance on May 17.