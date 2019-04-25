Rose Hanbury Pictures: Prince William’s Alleged Mistress Gets Viral Attention After Rumors Spread

Rose Hanbury is getting some viral attention after being identified as the rumors mistress of Prince William, with pictures of the royal friend of Kate Middleton spreading across the internet.

While the British media is playing quiet about the widespread rumors (with a report from The Inquisitr noting that Prince William himself ordered a media blackout), reports of the alleged affair are going viral on social media. Many are concentrating on Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and former model.

As The Sun noted, Hanbury just turned 35 last month and has been a fixture on the British social scene, even earning a place on Tatler’s 100 Most Invited List. She is married to 58-year-old David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who wed the model just a day after they announced their engagement in 2009. The couple has three children together, including 10-year-old twins and a 3-year-old daughter.

Hanbury has been part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social circles, and many pictures and videos showed her closely alongside the royal couple, Stylecaster noted.

“Both Hanbury and Kate’s homes, Houghton Hall and Anmer Hall respectively, are located in Norfolk, England, and they are located within walking distance of each other. Because of this and the fact that the friends live close to other members of the British upper crust and, as such, regularly socialize with them, their group has been dubbed the ‘Turnip toffs’ by the media, likely a dig at the rural local of their homes and their class.”

The connections between Kate Hanbury and the royal family go back a lot long as well. Rose’s grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Longman, was actually a bridesmaid in Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Some reports claimed there is something of a rivalry between Middleton and Hanbury, likely related to the rumors of an affair with Prince William. These rumors have been spreading across the internet for weeks and have started to pick up steam among some more established celebrity news outlets.

There is still no official statement from Kensington Palace about the cheating rumors, and no clear evidence that Rose Hanbury and Prince William are actually connected. The royal family has long been a target for rumors and tabloid speculation — Kate Middleton and Prince William in particular — and often the reports turn out to be off base. That has been the case with a series of reports claiming that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins or that the couple was close to divorcing.