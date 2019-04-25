Victoria’s Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Shows Off Flawless Figure In Fiery Red Bikini On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro is enjoying some well-deserved time off in paradisiacal Hawaii, snippets of which she has been sharing with her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a fiery tiny bikini that puts her flawless model figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Brazilian stunner is lying on her back in an outdoor bed covered in comfy electric blue cushions as she rocks a scarlet red two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle string top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of tiny bottoms with two strings that tie on her sides, sitting low on her frame, in a way that showcases her toned abs and itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included with the post, the bikini she is wearing is by Victoria’s Secret Swim.

The 28-year-old model is lying back with her legs stretched in front of her, resting on the wooded side structure of the bed, in a pose that elongates her model legs. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has her arms behind her head as she looks to the side at a point off-camera, with a relaxed and carefree look on her face.

Ribeiro is wearing her raven hair casually swept to the side and loose, as it rests on her arm and around her on the cushion. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look.

The post, which Ribeiro shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 27,000 likes and over 130 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Portuguese.

“Stunning and beautiful,” one user wrote in English.

“I can’t with ur beauty,” another one chimed in, also in English.

While Ribeiro didn’t add a geotag with this post, she has shared a couple of other photos from Hawaii to her Instagram, including one from Haiku.

“Where is your paradise destination?” she captioned the snapshot, along with the hashtag “Hawaii.”

She also recently shared a snapshot in which she appears to be wearing the same red bikini from today’s post with the accompanying geotag that simply stated she was in Hawaii.