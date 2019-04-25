Jordyn Woods Rocks Black Bra In Latest Instagram Update

While her friendship with Kylie Jenner may be virtually over, that has not stopped Jordyn Woods from serving up some sexy looks to her loyal Instagram followers.

This week, the model has posted a number of photos to the social media platform including one bikini clad snapshot as well as another photo in a sexy green dress. And in Woods’ most recent photo posted to Instagram, she’s once again wowing fans with a hot look as her body is fully on display.

In the newest post, Jordyn poses in front of a number of men who appear to be in the army in Lagos, Nigeria — where she is vacationing. The black-haired beauty kneels just in front of them and looks casual yet sexy in a black bra, green track pants, and black sneakers. Woods flaunts a little bit of cleavage in the sexy look and wears her hair braided and off to the side. The 21-year-old completes her look with an oversized pair of sunglasses and a long gold necklace.

Within just a short time of the Woods’ post going live it has already garnered a lot of attention for the reality star with over 298,000 likes in addition to 3,000 plus comments. While many fans took to the post to comment on how amazing Kylie’s former BFF looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks in the photo.

“I’m loving this Jordyn. She seems unbothered and peaceful,” one follower wrote.

“Props for you visiting the troops though, wish more celebs would.”

“Hope you have a good time through out your stay in lagos Nigeria,” another commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that a lot of Woods’ fans had been noticing her reported 50 pounds weight loss. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Jordyn has dropped a ton of weight over the past few months and fans have definitely noticed. Many of Jordyn’s followers have been taking to her social media account to comment on the weight loss and let her know how amazing she looks.

“Ya losing weight sis I need to catch up on that summer body”

According to a report, Khloe Kardashian is the one who inspired Jordyn to lose weight, telling Woods that she was inspired by her split from NBA star Lamar Odom to lose weight and suggested Jordyn try the same thing. This, of course, was prior to their falling out after Woods hooked up with KoKo’s now ex, Tristan Thompson.