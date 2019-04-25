Scarlett Johansson Open To Running For Political Office

This weekend, so many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely go and see Avengers: Endgame that the film is expected to break box office records around the world.

Before long, those same people may have a chance to lend their support to one of its actors in another way.

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the MCU films, said in an interview this week that she’s open to the idea of running for political office, “at some time in the future.”

“I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t,” Johansson told Variety on its new podcast, The Big Ticket.

In the same interview, the actress also defended the film’s three-hour running time, and didn’t have much to say about the prospect of a standalone film about her Black Widow character, which has not happened or been announced as of yet, although such a film is rumored as part of the next stage of the MCU.

A former child actress, the 34-year-old Johansson has twice been nominated for Oscars, for Lost in Translation and for Girl with a Pearl Earring, although she has never won an Oscar.

Scarlett Johansson on Running for Office: ‘Maybe at Some Point’ https://t.co/GdhimTEnxX — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2019

Johansson has been somewhat active in Democratic politics throughout her career. She endorsed John Kerry in 2004 and Barack Obama in 2008, even appearing in the famous “Yes We Can” music video that year. She went on to speak at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, and went on to endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Johansson has also endorsed candidates for local office, including Scott Stringer when he ran for New York City comptroller in 2013.

The actress has been outspoken in favor of abortion rights, and was a speaker at the Women’s March in 2017, shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. In that speech, Johansson revealed that she had visited a Planned Parenthood clinic when she was 15-years-old.

“President Trump, I did not vote for you… I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother,” the actress said in her speech, per Pop Sugar. Johansson returned to address the Women’s March again in 2018, where she delivered a speech that called out actor James Franco, who had been accused of misconduct by women in a newspaper article not long before that event.