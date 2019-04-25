Jussie Smollett Is Reportedly Still Friendly With ‘Empire’ Executives As Fate On The Show Remains Unknown

Following his recent scandal, actor Jussie Smollett’s fate on his show, Empire, is still up in the air.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Smollett’s cast members want the actor, 35, to return to the Fox show for Season 6. Actors Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard wrote a statement on Wednesday that they continue to stand by their co-star amid his alleged attack hoax back in January. According to HotNewHipHop, the actors begged the show’s executives to let Smollett return in time for the shooting of the new season to begin.

“Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother, and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire,” Howard and Henson shared in a joint letter.

Since the letter, Smollett has reportedly been spotted having a “friendly lunch” with some of the show’s executives. He was spotted in Lafayette with series exec Brett Mahoney. Earlier this week, Empire creator and executive producer Lee Daniels addressed the actor’s legal troubles when he appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

On the show, Daniels said his decision of whether or not to keep Smollett’s character, Jamal, on the show will be a surprise for fans and viewers. Daniels also stated that he is standing with Smollett, “because regardless of the outcome, I can’t discard someone.”

Smollett was charged in February for falsifying a police report that stated he was attacked by two white men wearing “Make America Great Again” hats as he was walking to grab something to eat in Chicago. In his claim, Smollett also said that the two men poured bleach on him and tried to hang him with a noose. The charges were eventually dropped in March, which Chicago Police dubbed as a mistake.

However, Smollett is currently facing a lawsuit from the city of Chicago for the costs of the investigation. Smollett is also being sued by the Osundairo brothers, who were accused of staging the attack with Smollett, are now suing the actor’s lawyers for defamation.

The Inquisitr previously shared that while Smollett may be leaving the Empire family, the season finale of the show was a record-breaking one that the actor helped cultivate. The show’s finale ended with Smollett’s character, Jamal, and Tai (Toby Onwumere) getting married. The wedding was the first time in history that two black men married each other on network television. Smollett reportedly said of the finale that it was something he heavily pushed for, as he felt the world needed to see a black, gay relationship “free of ulterior motives.”