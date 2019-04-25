‘Avengers: Endgame’ After-Credits Scene: Here’s Where Fans Can Find Closure For End Of The Infinity Saga

There may not be an after-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame, but fans of the series will still have a chance to find closure for the end of what is known as the Infinity Saga.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come to expect the after-credits scene, which is a short bit tucked into the credits, or sometimes after they are all done rolling. The movie series actually created its own formula of adding two full scenes, one that adds a bit of levity and another that introduces an important plot line or character that will be picked up in a subsequent installment of the series.

While Avengers: Endgame will not have a traditional after-credits scene — a previous report from The Inquisitr laid out the short extra audio piece that fans will find if they wait until the end, and exactly what it means — it is actually not the end of the 22-movie series known as the Infinity Saga. The series of Marvel movies have all been building toward the final confrontation with Thanos that many believe will bring an end to some of the best-known Avengers.

As Gamespot noted, this has been called “Phase 3” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a series that included a number of interconnected movies and after-credits scenes that worked to tie them together. Many are wondering what will come in the next phase and there was hope that the after-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame would spell that out.

But as the report noted, this is actually not the end of the third phase. Marvel boss Kevin Feige noted that the still forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home is the last movie of this phase, not Avengers: Endgame. As Gamespot noted, that means there will still be plenty of chances for fans of the series to say goodbye to some favorite characters who may be moving into some form of retirement in the next phase.

“Whatever transpires in Endgame, and when Far From Home is set, we know the movie will feature both Nick Fury and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, along with a variety of returning characters from Homecoming,” the report noted, adding that Endgame is something of a “love letter” to the Marvel Universe.

There have been 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are our rankings—including #AvengersEndgame, in theaters Friday https://t.co/BzScXwSt4D — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 25, 2019

So while there may be some disappointment that there is no after-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans looking for closure will have a chance to get it at the next Spider-Man installment, which is set to be released on July 5.