‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Shares Sweet Throwback With Garrett Yrigoyen, Teases Big Moment From Her Season

Becca Kufrin fell in love and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen last year while filming The Bachelorette and the two remain happily engaged now. Based on Becca’s latest Instagram post, and seemingly in honor of Hannah Brown currently filming her hometown dates, it looks as if Kufrin was feeling a little nostalgic.

The Bachelorette fans enjoyed watching Becca and Garrett’s hometown date with his family in California, but of course, at the time she still had three other suitors in the picture. Kufrin wasn’t able to vocalize it at the time, but now she’s cluing fans in on the fact that this date seemingly sealed the deal with Yrigoyen as her final rose pick.

Becca gave Garrett her first impression rose and apparently, by the time she filmed this hometown date, she was feeling confident he would likely be getting her final rose too. However, the caption she shared in this recent Instagram post signals that she was feeling a bit emotional about the situation.

As Variety detailed at the time, Kufrin did hometowns with Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and Colton Underwood. Blake proved to be a worthy finalist as he was Becca’s runner-up, but it looks as if the Bachelorette star can look back on the filming experience and see it all with a touch of clarity in that Garrett really was the right one for her.

As The Inquisitr detailed a while back, Becca and Garrett seem blissfully happy these days. They spent time after their season in both her home state of Minnesota and his most recent hometown of Reno, Nevada, and they ultimately decided to move together to California. They now live not far from his brother and new wife outside of San Diego and they appear to be having a blast.

At this point, Becca and Garrett don’t seem to be in any rush to start making wedding plans. It certainly doesn’t appear that there is any reason to worry that they will not head down that path eventually, and perhaps coming up on their one-year anniversary will nudge them toward getting serious about tying the knot.

In the meantime, it looks like Bachelorette fans are loving this throwback and sweet caption. Kufrin has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 81,000 had liked this latest post in just the first three hours it was up. Quite a few commented as well, with many gushing over the couple and how cute they are together.

Will Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen eventually get married? The Bachelorette lovebirds sure look like they probably will at some point and their fans are thrilled to see that they continue to do so well a year after falling in love.