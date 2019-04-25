George Conway Bashes ‘DerangedDonald’ After Post About British Spies

The husband of Kellyanne Conway gives the president a new nickname.

The awkward battle between Donald Trump and George Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, has started a new chapter, as the D.C. lawyer has given the president a less than endearing nickname, complete with a hashtag, “#DerangedDonald.”

The Daily Beast reports that in reaction to Trump’s tweets about President Obama working with British intelligence to spy on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, Conway schooled the president, giving him a taste of his own medicine with the new nickname.

Conway posted his take on Trump’s latest antics alongside an article about the accusations of collusion between Obama and British spies, a day after agreeing to a U.K. state visit, saying “Deranged Donald is at it again.”

“Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald,” Conway said.

And just as Trump often mocks the intelligence of others on Twitter, Conway stated that even though the president’s job provides a great deal of classified information, “he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is.”

And George doesn’t stop there, continuing to taunt his wife’s boss, saying that “DerangedDonald” doesn’t need books because he watches Fox News.

Conway used the mocking #DerangedDonald moniker in a series of scathing tweets about Donald Trump. https://t.co/BIhBwFpAOj — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 25, 2019

Conway’s hashtag taunting of the president is now the second most popular hashtag on Twitter and climbing with many retweets.

This latest chapter of Conway versus Trump is a result of the president rehashing an old rumor about the Obama administration working with spies from the United Kingdom. Trump tweeted about this before, and then press secretary Sean Spicer also mentioned it at a news conference, causing a dust-up forcing all parties to apologize.

Fast forward to yesterday, when out of the blue, Trump tweets it again, right on the heels of accepting an invitation from British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth to make an official visit in June.

Trump’s tweet named names, and was intentionally provocative, says The Inquisitr.

“Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign. @OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!” Trump tweeted.

This is paradigmatic of someone with narcissistic personality disorder. #DerangedDonald https://t.co/mFE8GvajHH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2019

Johnson’s information about British intelligence agencies working with Obama has been called “utterly ridiculous” by the GCHQ — the country’s electronic espionage agency, which says there is no truth to the assertion.