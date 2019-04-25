2020 Presidential Polls: Joe Biden Opens Significant Lead Over Donald Trump By Cutting Into Trump’s Base

The early 2020 presidential polls look challenging for Donald Trump if he were to end up facing Joe Biden for his re-election.

Just one day before the former vice president officially launched his campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination, a Morning Consult/Politico poll showed that Biden was leading a hypothetical matchup against Trump by an eight-point margin, 42 percent to 34 percent. The poll was conducted between April 19 and 21, before Biden officially entered the race but as many considered him a lock to run. Many polls have shown Democratic candidates leading Trump but mostly within the margin of error and not as large as the lead Biden showed this week.

But the biggest concern for Donald Trump could be Joe Biden’s performance among groups that have typically made up Trump’s base of white working class voters. Former New Jersey Chris Christie noted that this gives Biden the best chance of beating Trump.

“Someone who could give [Trump] a run is Joe Biden. I say that is because in essence [the 2016] election was decided by 80,000 voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and most of those voters were white working-class voters,” Christie said on Tina Brown’s podcast TBD, via The Daily Mail.

“I think if you look at the 19 candidates on the other side of the aisle the one who can best have an opportunity to appeal to those white working-class voters is Joe Biden.”

While many of the Democratic candidates have taken efforts to give voters a more positive campaign and not attack Trump directly, Joe Biden has not shied away from taking direct aim at the president. In the launch of his campaign, Biden shows video clips from the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, and called out Trump for saying there were “very fine people” on both sides. At Charlottesville, a number of white nationalist groups sparked violent conflicts with counter-protesters, including a car attack that left one person dead.

It is not clear if Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump and his early place as frontrunner in the Democratic Party’s primary will hold. Many political experts said that Biden is benefiting largely from his name recognition and his close connection to the popular Barack Obama, and that other candidates will likely cut into that lead as they build name recognition of their own and Biden’s advantage wanes.

But many also see Joe Biden as having the best chance of beating Donald Trump, as he has wide appeal as well as connections to the massive fundraising apparatus that helped launch the Obama campaign to some record-setting totals.