Denise Richards Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Aaron Phypers After NSFW Talk On ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Houswives of Beverly Hills' star previously gushed about her man's manhood.

Denise Richards posted some eye candy for her followers, but it’s all hers. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has not been shy about gushing over her man’s manhood on the Bravo reality show, posted a steamy photo of husband Aaron Phypers lounging in bed.

Richards shared a black-and-white photo of a naked Phypers sleeping in the couple’s bed. While the shirtless shot showed off Phypers’ chiseled upper bod, a white sheet covered the lower part of his physique. Denise Richards captioned the pic by declaring it “husband appreciation day.” She also described Phypers, whom she married in September in Malibu, as her “partner in crime” and her “soulmate.”

The new photo, which you can see below, comes one month after Denise Richards made headlines for her NSFW talk about her new husband’s “size,” according to Us Weekly. During a dinner outing with RHOBH co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, Denise Richards revealed that her husband has a “very big penis.” Phypers, who was sitting with the women at the table, appeared to be noticeably embarrassed by Richards’ blunt talk about his privates.

In a TMI confessional moment, Denise Richards elaborated on how well-endowed Aaron is.

“I never took a f**king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis. I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

Denise Richards’ tease left some of her co-stars intrigued. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne said she fantasizes about Denise and Aaron’s sex life and ranks it among her “favorite porn.” The “XXPEN$IVE” singer later told People Now she wants more details about Aaron.

“Now I need to know how big it is!” Erika said. “I need to know. What are we comparing it with?”

One Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star who doesn’t want to know more is Teddi Mellencamp. The RHOBH star told Us Weekly that she’s “not interested” in photographic evidence of Aaron Phypers’ package, and said she’s fine with just taking Denise’s word for it.

Still, Teddi teased that Denise Richards is far from done with the NSFW talk about her hot husband.

“There is so much more to come in Denise [sex] talk,” the RHOBH star promised. “You guys need to keep watching because the stories are next level, they keep coming.”

Denise Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, while Aaron Phypers was married to Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018. The newly-married couple planned their Malibu wedding in just one week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.