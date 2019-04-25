Kylie Jenner Shows Instagram How She’s Spending Her $1 Billion

It's called 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for a reason.

Everyone’s interested in how the world’s youngest billionaire spends her money.

On April 25, Kylie Jenner updated her Instagram. Fans aren’t seeing Coachella. Nor are they seeing Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster. Today seems to be about material possessions.

The picture showcases two pairs of shoes. On the left is a pair of snakeskin Versace mules in blacks, whites, and grays. With the Italian brand’s logo imprinted on the shoe’s upper, the message seems clear – Donatella Versace can count on Kylie as a customer. On the right is a pair of orange-satin high heels. With peep-toe and diamanté-encrusted features, this set of stilettos likely belongs in the evening section of Kylie’s shoe closet. No label or attributable designer manifests for the heels.

A simple caption from Kylie tells fans that there’s always space for “more heels.”

March 2019 saw Forbes declare this 21-year-old the world’s “youngest billionaire.” With a fortune that’s jumped up $100 million since Kylie fronted the magazine back in 2018, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is now the richest.

Lavish spending isn’t anything new for this reality star. Kylie’s fast cars and designer wardrobes have long featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While former years showed what many fans considered to be a spoiled teenager, times have changed. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is now a self-sufficient businesswoman and a mother. Kylie also seems to spend it like she earns it.

Jenner’s “self-made” status has been a controversial topic for some months. In February, Kylie took a defensive stance on her wealth. “My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” Kylie said, per The Independent. The statement then appeared to be somewhat retracted with Kylie’s admission to having received “help” on the financial front, as The Inquisitr reported in March.

Today’s post may not be showcasing $400,000 Lamborghinis, but it’s getting its fair share of comments. Not all are flattering. One user appeared a little tired of Kylie’s wealth-flaunting, as their comment would suggest.

“i get if, your [sic] a billionaire”

Another user asked Kylie to “pay” for their tuition.

Alongside her famous sisters, Kylie is frequently spotted in high-end clothing. Chanel bodysuits, Louis Vuitton bags, and Christian Louboutin heels have all been donned by Jenner. While this girl will dress down and channel the current athleisurewear trend, the majority of her looks manage to incorporate at least one designer brand.

Kylie’s shoe post had accumulated over 950,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Kylie has 132 million Instagram followers.