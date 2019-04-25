Kendall Jenner Teams Up With Oral Hygiene Company Moon For Beauty Line

In an interview with Allure, Kendall Jenner revealed that she is moving outside of the family business for the first time and teaming up with Moon, a new oral-care line that that was created by Shaun Neff — the mind behind Neff headwear. The new line is comprised of products for taking care of your mouth and teeth, such as toothpaste and flossers. Not only that, they are created without the use of parabens, sulfates, and triclosan, and are PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and vegan.

During the interview, Jenner revealed that she met Neff through a collaboration that her family had with him. After she heard about his oral beauty idea, such was drawn to t”the chicness and coolness of it,” and said that it spoke to her.

Jenner created one product for the Moon brand called the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, which she says is “important” to her.

“I’m always running around, working, flying, traveling, and stuff, so to be able to have something I can just throw in my bag was super cool and important to me. It’s not something you’re embarrassed to pull out of the bag and use. It looks nice.”

According to Neff, the brand is focused on creating a quality brand that takes oral care products to another level.

“For me, the category has been the same and so bland. It has always been something on your counter that looks bad.”

.@KendallJenner steps out in style for the launch of the new elevated oral care collection #Moon! https://t.co/SQOfV7HdZF — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 23, 2019

He pointed to fragrances, which he claims were born from the idea of making something look “beautiful” on the shelf and complement all of your other products.

Neff added that the project has taken nearly 18 months and is the result of an experienced team, product developers, and a CEO that has been working with oral care for more than 15 years.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that a WWD insider said Jenner is financially backing Moon. But according to a representative from the brand, Jenner is not an investor — only a co-collaborator that helped create the Whitening Pen.

Previously, Jenner landed a bluechip contract with Estée Lauder that lasted for 2014 to 2017, and in December 2018 she paired with Formawell Beauty to launch four products from the Kendall Jenner X Formawell Beauty line.

But while these forays into the beauty industry went well, the reality TV star received lots of social media flak for creating anticipation for the revelation of “her most raw story.” Of course, the revelation turned out to be the announcement that she was the new face of Proactiv, which didn’t sit well with fans.