Director John Singleton In Coma After Suffering Stroke, Family Setting Up Conservatorship

Director John Singleton’s health has taken a turn for the worse.

After suffering what was initially reported as a “mild” stroke last week, TMZ reported that it was worse than anticipated and he has slipped into a coma.

Singleton experienced the attack after having weakness in his leg on a return trip from Costa Rica. He checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and on Wednesday suffered the stroke in his room. A family member told TMZ that the plane flight back may have prompted the medical emergency.

The original statement from his family indicated that he underwent a mild stroke and had since settled in the intensive care unit, while doctors were performing tests and seeing to rehabilitation.

“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues.”

Now, legal documents are showing that Shelia Ward, Singleton’s mother, has asked that a judge appoint her as temporary conservator. The Boyz N the Hood director did not possess a health care directive, making the appointment of a conservator necessary.

The documents state the director is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

According to Ward, Singleton was in the midst of several important projects and had planned to sign off on a very profitable settlement agreement. His mother requested she take over the business dealings and have the authorization to carry out the agreement.

A film industry veteran, Singleton is known for his iconic 1991 directorial debut, Boyz N the Hood.

He has received two Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the first African American to be nominated for Best Director and the youngest filmmaker to get nominations in both categories.

Singleton did significant work for the Jacksons, directing the memorable music video for Michael Jackson’s hit song “Remember the Time,” as well as his Boyz N the Hood follow-up, Poetic Justice which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. According to History.com , He tackled racial tensions in college with Higher Learning, and the 1920s story of an African-American Florida town burned by white residents in Rosewood. He also took on mainstream crowd pleasers with actions films like the Shaft remake, as well as 2 Fast 2 Furious, which was an international box office success.

He has also received critical acclaim for his work on The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Baby Boy, and Hustle and Flow.

Singleton was recently employed as a professor at his alma mater University of Southern California, teaching the course “Film and Culture.”