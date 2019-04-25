Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure As She Rides Swan Pool Float On Instagram

Hunter McGrady had her bachelorette bash in Napa Valley this weekend, and if her Instagram feed is to be believed, she had a blast. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a two-piece bikini that put her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is posing atop a swan-shaped pool float. She sits with her knees apart, as if she were riding the giant bird. She is rocking a white bikini, one boasting an underwire bra with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping to accentuate and draw attention to her busty figure.

She teamed her top with matching white bikini bottoms that have a black belt detail across the waistline. The waistline sits high on her frame, exposing her midriff. McGrady completed her look with a pair of black shades, to help protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The model is wearing her blonde hair down and wet as it falls messily onto her shoulders.

As McGrady kneels on the pool float, she faces the camera and blows a kiss at her audience. According to the geotag she included with her post, she was soaking up the sun and enjoying some pool time at Hotel Villagio, in Napa Valley’s Yountville.

The post, which McGrady shared with her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 170 comments in less than a day of having been posted. Fans of the body-positive model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for McGrady.

“I know the Bible says thou shall not envy but, Your soon to be husband is a very lucky man!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful natural beauty,” another admirer chimed in, adding a red heart emoji.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, McGrady will soon tie the knot with her fiancé, Brian Keys. But before doing so, she took her girlfriends to Northern California to bid the single life farewell.

As Hello Giggles pointed out at the time, McGrady did her first photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017, and the model has since used her platform to promote body positivity. In that vein, McGrady has stated that she prefers the term size-inclusive model — rather than plus-sized or curvy.

“Sometimes the word ‘plus’ seems a little bit segregating,” she said, as quoted in the Hello Giggles report. “I think size-inclusive is awesome, curvy is great, plus-size is fine. Whatever you want to call it, it’s just important to keep inclusivity as the main narrative here.”