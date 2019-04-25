Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Being A ‘Love At First Sight Type Of Person’ In Candid Interview

Kendall Jenner is dishing all about her love life and how it doesn’t take long for her to fall in love.

People reports that Jenner, 23, revealed a plethora of details regarding her personal life when she was interviewed by her sister Kourtney Kardashian for Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh. The supermodel, who is notorious for rarely sharing anything about her life outside of her career, gushes about love during the interview and compares finding it to when she discovered modeling and horseback riding, which is two of her greatest passions. Jenner said she connects the “undeniable feeling” she has for both passions to her love life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also stated that she knows if she’ll connect with someone shortly after their first meeting.

“I am very much someone who, I am love at first sight type of person,” she said. “I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you. I have this overwhelming feeling. And that doesn’t happen a lot for me. I am not the kind of person who can gradually fall in love with someone. I don’t understand that. I’m a really straightforward person.”

While the supermodel was referring to her love life in a general way, she has been romantically linked to Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. Jenner confirmed the pair were exclusive when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that she and her basketball beau have been dating “for a bit now.” Both Simmons and Jenner have been mum about the details of their relationship and avoid posting pictures of each other on social media. However, the couple has been seen together out on a few occasions and constantly flirt with each other on social media. Before dating Simmons, the runway star was reportedly linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid’s little brother Anwar.

The Inquisitr previously shared that while Simmons and Jenner are seemingly enjoying each other’s company, his career goals have caused a rift in the pair’s dating life. The NBA star is reportedly avoiding going on dates with his famous girlfriend as he prepares to take his team to NBA championship level. Reports have circulated that Simmons is avoiding Jenner to free himself of the “Kardashian curse” The alleged curse reportedly takes place when a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family dates a sports player, ruining the player’s career. Rumored victims of the alleged curse have been Kim Kardashian’s exes Reggie Bush and Kris Humphries, as well as Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom. Other players have also been mentioned.