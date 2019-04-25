NFL Trade Talk: The Houston Texans Are Ready To Put Jadaveon Clowney On The Block

One of the most deadly pass rushers in the NFL could find a new home.

The day of the 2019 NFL Draft is one filled with intrigue and interest as is the case leading up to the start of the first round every single year. Teams can move up or move out of the first round. Players could be traded for draft picks. Anything possible can happen and rumors are already flying. Reports are going around that the Houston Texans are now open to trading one of the best pass rushers in the league in linebacker Jadaveon Clowney.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the Texans are open to trading Clowney as he has not signed his tender yet with the team. If he’s not willing to sign it and a new deal can’t be agreed on, the Texans may look to see what kind of draft picks they could receive in return for him.

Clowney has played all five of his NFL seasons with the Texans even though his rookie year was shortened to just four games due to injuries. Still, he’s grown into his game even more and has racked up 29 sacks over the course of the last four seasons.

The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career and has 9.5 and 9 sacks in the last two seasons, respectively. Clowney is only getting better and he wants to be paid for his skills, but the Texans can’t quite seem to come to an agreement on what that number is.

Report: Texans open to trading Jadeveon Clowney https://t.co/1vFLloWHon — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2019

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Texans and Clowney were not even close in their talks about a long-term deal for the linebacker. Talks have continued between them with the hope of the Texans that they can keep one of their star defensive players in Houston.

Just a week ago, Texans General Manager Brian Gaine told the official website of the Houston Texans that the plan is still to keep Clowney there for the long term.

“That’s the spirit of the franchise tag. You know, there’s a reason why we did that with every hope and intention to continuing to work on that. That’s a negotiation, it’s a process. It has to be a deal that makes sense for both sides, for the player, for the organization as it relates to short term and long term. That’s still the plan.”

Jadaveon Clowney is going into his sixth season and third consecutive Pro Bowl, which shows he is doing nothing but improving. Some believe that the Houston Texans simply won’t let him leave and that he’s not going anywhere, but if a deal can’t be made, something will need to be done. With the 2019 NFL Draft about to start, rumors are swirling that the linebacker could be traded but only time will tell.