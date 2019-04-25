The Jonas Brothers Open Up About Their Split, And The Drinking Game That Paved The Way For Their Reunion

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever, exciting fans new and old with chart-topping singles and the promise of both a brand new album and a new tour. This revival comes after a six-year hiatus that was filled with solo ventures for each sibling.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe seem to be stronger than ever as they send the world into a frenzy for the second time in their careers — but their relationship has had some bumps along the road. Recently, the brothers opened up to Billboard about the rift between them, one that ultimately caused their split in 2013. They also dished on the drinking-game-turned-therapy-session that healed their bond, and paved the way for their big reunion.

It was just two days before the Jonas Brothers got ready to embark on another tour — in October of 2013 — when they shocked fans by canceling the gig. This news was quickly followed by an announcement that they had decided to go their separate ways with their careers.

“We all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on,” Joe explained to the publication of the situation that led to their split. “We were going through the motions, without the heart of it.”

The rift not only took a toll on their music, but on their relationships with one another as well.

“The way we communicated to each other wasn’t healthy anymore,” the 29-year-old said.

Over the course of the next few years, each brother ventured down their own paths. Nick pursued a solo career, and Joe eventually formed the dance-rock group DNCE. Kevin started a real estate development company, and welcomed two daughters with his wife, Danielle.

Though the siblings never became completely estranged throughout their break up, it wasn’t until last summer that they were able to fully heal their relationship. Nick and Kevin traveled Down Under to join Joe in Australia, where he was a judge for the country’s version of The Voice.

During the trip, the trio got together for a drinking game that doubled as a therapy session. Each brother wrote down five “burning questions” they had for each other, putting them all together in a bowl. They then picked the questions out. As they went through each slip of paper, the siblings began opening up about a variety of topics — from the pressure they put on themselves and their priorities — and rated each other on the honesty of their responses on a scale from one to 10. The score given would then become the number of seconds the responding brother had to sip on their drink.

By the end of their get-together, the bond between the band of brothers had seen some serious healing. This, coupled with an impromptu jam session during a trip to Cuba in 2018 — while they filmed for their documentary — led to the decision to reunite for round two of their music career together. The brothers think that this time, things will be even better than they were for their first go-around.

“It feels like the second bit of the apple is potentially going to be even bigger because we’re in a healthy place, we’re enjoying the ride,” Nick told Billboard.“And I think the music is a reflection of that.”

“Can you be nominated for best new artist twice?” Kevin joked, though it is certainly a valid question.

The Jonas Brothers have already seen a considerable amount of success since their united return to the music scene, something which began just two months ago with the release of their first new single, “Sucker,” on March 1. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bop unlocked a new achievement for the band — their first No. 1 track ever.

The tune was followed up by the breezy track “Cool,” and two exciting announcements from the group. Another report from The Inquisitr noted that the band recently confirmed that they will “definitely” be going on tour sometime this year, where they will likely be performing songs from their upcoming album Happiness Begins, which will drop on June 7.