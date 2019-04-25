Fox News Host Slips Up, Admits That Russia ‘Cost Democrats An Election,’ Something Trump Refuses To Hear

A Fox News host on Wednesday openly acknowledged a fact that according to reports, Donald Trump will not let aides mention in his presence — that Russia helped him win the election.

Donald Trump is so sensitive about the possibility that Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election actually helped him win, that according to a New Yorker report, he refuses to even discuss it — in private or in public. And while Fox News has proven to be Trump’s favorite cable news channel, and the network has been largely unwavering in its support of Trump, apparently one Fox News host did not get the memo about Russia.

On Wednesday, as Media Matters documented, Melissa Francis — a co-host of the noontime Fox News panel discussion show Outnumbered — simply blurted out the one idea that Trump does not want to hear — that Russia was a decisive factor in the 2016 election.

The concept behind Outnumbered, is to feature “an ensemble of four female panelists and #OneLuckyGuy,” in a roundtable political discussion. On Wednesday, the discussion turned to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In the discussion, co-host Lisa Boothe was dismissive of Democrats concern over the Russian inteference that was confirmed by Mueller in his report, saying, “I’m so tired of the Democrat talking point that this is about Russia and getting to the bottom of that because Democrats don’t care about Russia….This is about harming and tarring President Trump.”

Fox News host Melissa Francis (r) with Fox News founding president, the now-deceased Roger Ailes. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

But Francis pushed back, at least a little, on Boothe’s contention that Democrats in Congress “don’t care” about Russia.

“One place that I would challenge, Lisa, though, is that I think they care about Russia now,” Francis said. “They care about Russia now because it cost them an election.”

Watch the exchange in the video below, post on Twitter by Lis Power of Media Matters.

Fox host accidentally admits that Russian interference cost Democrats the election. (I really hope Trump was watching.) FRANCIS: Democrats "care about Russia now because it cost them an election." pic.twitter.com/lfm6nVBdf1 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 24, 2019

In the Mueller Report, made available online by The New York Times, Mueller wrote that Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election was “sweeping and systematic,” and that while Russia began its election sabotage operation as early as 2014, with the objective of “undermin(ing) the U.S. electoral system,” by 2016 the campaign had progressed to one that “favored candidate Trump and disparaged candidate (Hillary) Clinton.”

In her book, Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President What We Don’t, Can’t, and Do Know, University of Pennsylvania Communications Professor Kathleen Hall Jamieson presents “forensic evidence” that the Russian interference was “had a decisive impact in 2016,” and was responsible for Trump’s victory, according to the New Yorker analysis.

But according to recent media reports, when now-departed Homeland Security Director proposed convening a meeting on how to stop Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election, she was warned not to bring up the topic to Trump, and to keep it “below his level,” according to The Hill.