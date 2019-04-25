Joe Giudice’s Deportation Has Been Postponed Following Emergency Petition

Joe Giudice can finally breathe a sigh of relief — for now.

According to Radar Online, the reality star’s deportation to his home country of Italy has been delayed after an emergency petition to get him to stay was submitted to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals for review. While it will still take a miracle for Giudice to get to stay in the United States, there is a small chance that it could happen.

According to the report, a federal judge will look over the filed petition and make his decision. Joe and his lawyers originally filed the emergency petition on April 24, arguing that he should be able to stay in the U.S. since he has lived in the country since he was a baby. Then, on April 25, a clerk granted the motion to be reviewed by a judge. This means that Joe will be able to stay put until everything is looked over again.

“Order temporarily granting motion for stay of removal…Removal is stayed until such time as the Court can consider the motion for stay of removal,” the court papers read.

As The New York Daily News shares, the father of four was released from prison in March after serving a three-year sentence for bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Since his release, he has not returned to his home in New Jersey and is currently being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

Joe Giudice’s Deportation Appeal Denied by ICE: 'We Are Extremely Disappointed,' Lawyer Says https://t.co/3jqgomum1p — People (@people) April 18, 2019

And Joe is not the only one in his family who is pulling out all the stops to try and avoid deportation. Earlier this week, Joe’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, started a petition to President Donald Trump on Change.org to try and stop her father’s seemingly inevitable deportation. In the petition, the 18-year-old explains that her father has resided in New Jersey since he was an infant before going into further detail.

“He is a businessman, a husband, father to four young women all under the age of 19, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was found guilty of NON Violent offenses and served his time complying with all prison guidelines and procedures,” the page reads. “My mother and father have fought tirelessly to pay back every single penny of restitution to [sic] court deemed they owe.”

Since the petition went live, it has already received over 53,000 signatures and counting. But even though the 46-year-old and his family are doing everything in their power to avoid his deportation, a source tells Radar that there is pretty much no chance that he will win his case because of the serious nature of the fraud crimes that he committed.

For now, Joe will have to sit back and wait for a judge to respond to his petition.