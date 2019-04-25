Emperor Penguin Colony In Antarctica Sees Thousands Of Chicks Wiped Out

An emperor penguin colony in Antarctica saw thousands of its chicks drown when the

sea ice that they were being raised on was fully wiped out due to extreme weather.

The dramatic loss of the young birds was spotted by a team from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), who revealed that the catastrophe took place in Antarctica’s Weddell Sea in 2016. The huge colony of emperor penguins used to head to the Brunt Ice Shelf to breed their offspring, but it completely collapsed and adults reportedly show no sign of attempting to re-establish the population. According to the BBC, scientists also added that it would be pointless for them to try and do so because a giant iceberg will soon disrupt the location.

The so-called Halley Bay colony was known for being huge, as it has consisted of an average of 14,000 to 25,000 breeding pairs for decades. Scientists could spot the animals’ excrement (or guano) on the white ice through satellite pictures — they are visible even from 500 miles — and then determine the likely size of their population. But the Brunt locals, which made up 5-9% of the global emperor penguin population, basically disappeared overnight. Dr Peter Fretwell and Dr Phil Trathan were responsible for noticing the odd event.

Emperors are known for being the heaviest and tallest of the penguin species, which means they need reliable and thick areas of sea ice on which they can breed. Their icy platforms in Antarctica must remain stable from April, when they arrive, until December, which is when their chicks fledge. But if, for some reason, the ice breaks up too early, the baby birds won’t be equipped with the right type of feathers to help them swim — which is what appears to have happened in Antarctica back in 2016. Strong winds caused the Brunt sea ice to break, and it never properly restored the next couple of years.

JUST IN: Researchers say world's second-largest emperor penguin colony has been wiped out https://t.co/4TtLIp9HgK pic.twitter.com/rUwBgHYObV — The Hill (@thehill) April 25, 2019

“The sea ice that’s formed since 2016 hasn’t been as strong. Storm events that occur in October and November will now blow it out early. So there’s been some sort of regime change. Sea ice that was previously stable and reliable is now just untenable,” Dr Fretwell explained.

While many adults belonging to the Halley Bay colony appeared to have moved to other places across the Weddell Sea, with some nearby colonies seeing a rise in their numbers, this bizarre event illustrates what can happen to the emperor penguin global population if sea ice keeps reducing at the current pace, facing a threat of 50-70% decrease by the end of the century.