Selena Gomez Shows Off Cleavage In Stunning Dior Black Dress In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Selena Gomez turned up the heat in her first red carpet event since taking time for herself.

The “Wolves” singer, 26, attended WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday and stole the show with her sultry look. Hollywood Life reports that Gomez rocked a sleeveless black Dior gown that plunged to show the star’s cleavage. Her brown hair was pulled into a bun, with some being left out for bangs that were styled by Marissa Marino. The actress’s simple yet eye-catching look was created by her longtime stylist Kate Young. As for the star’s makeup look, artist Hung Vanngo opted to give the star a minimal look, only adding a bold, blue liquid eyeliner. Vanngo posted Gomez’s look on his Instagram page to his 1.3 million followers. The look was praised by fans of both the makeup artist and the “Back to You” songstress.

“She looks unreal omg thank you so much for this look hung I can’t stop watching this!!!” exclaimed one fan.

“The most elegant princess in the world,” said another.

The WE Day event was one of Gomez’s rare red carpet appearances. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has been keeping a low profile on social media since posting her look for Coachella on Saturday, April 13. She also hasn’t been seen on a red carpet since taking time to focus on her mental health back in October 2018. Entertainment Tonight reports that a source revealed to the publication that Gomez was hospitalized for mental health treatment and reportedly suffered from a mental health breakdown. Gomez’s breakdown was reportedly due to being diagnosed with lupus and undergoing a kidney transplant back in July 2017. The “It Ain’t Me” singer, who is now the third most followed person on Instagram, took a three-month break from the photo-sharing app in October and emerged in January to wish her fans a happy new year and to thank them for standing by her.

“It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” Gomez captioned a series of three black-and-white pics. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

ET shared that other celebrity sightings for WE Day California included Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. The youth empowerment event was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.