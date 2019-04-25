Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Aims To Reconnect With Cameron

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Thursday detail that Elizabeth will be spending some time trying to smooth things over with Cameron. The mother-and-son pair have had their fair share of challenges over the past few months, and they know — with Oscar’s grave prognosis — that there are more tough times ahead. However, it looks like Liz will do her best to assure her son that they will make it through whatever lies ahead together.

The sneak peek for the April 25 show posted on Twitter shares a snippet of Elizabeth and Cameron’s upcoming conversation. Viewers will have to tune in to see the full context of it, but the scene takes place at General Hospital, as Liz is working. Cam is putting on his backpack — and looks a bit forlorn — as his mom says that they’re going to have to find their way forward.

Of course, this reference could be about several different situations. It might be about Oscar, but Cam and Liz were also recently butting heads over Aiden, and the fight Cameron got into at school while he was protecting his brother. Cameron has struggled to accept Franco as his stepfather, and as viewers know, he’s had to navigate some legal issues as well.

"You ready to put our plan into action?" #GH pic.twitter.com/GS0t6h0TsE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 25, 2019

As The Inquisitr has noted, Oscar is expected to pass away soon. Cam and Oscar were frenemies in their earlier days, but they have grown to be close friends. This death will certainly rock Cameron’s world. In addition, as SheKnows Soaps details, Cameron and Franco will continue to struggle in building their relationship.

In addition to this chat with his mom at General Hospital, spoilers detail that Cameron will also be the recipient of some harsh words from Josslyn. Previews show that Joss and Oscar will be working on the song they’re putting together for the Nurses Ball, but Oscar is looking weaker by the moment.

Josslyn's holding out hope she and Oscar can perform a new song at the Nurses Ball. Is she in denial about his condition?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @itsgarrentho pic.twitter.com/rrp8o27hRI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 18, 2019

It seems likely that whatever causes Joss to lash out has less to do with anything Cam does, and more to do with Josslyn’s concern over her boyfriend’s condition. Oscar has asked Cameron to make sure he’s there for Josslyn in the months ahead, and viewers know that Cam will do his best to keep up his end of the deal.

At the same time, Cameron has a lot of challenges on his plate, as well. General Hospital spoilers share that this will cause a fair amount of teen angst throughout the weeks and months ahead, and viewers will be anxious to see what is on the horizon for him.