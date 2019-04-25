Watch Real Sociedad Vs. Villarreal CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Thursday Clash Live Online

After a fifth-place finish last season, Villareal CF is battling for survival and must take a critical three points from Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Five seasons after gaining promotion back int the Spanish top flight, Villareal CF have enjoyed a largely successful run in La Liga, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League three times, and even once entering the playoff qualification stage of the Champions League. But after last season’s fifth-place finish, the team has collapsed this year and now find themselves in a relegation battle. However, two wins from their most recent two league matches, per Soccerway, have given The Yellow Submarine at least some comfort level, placing them two points clear of 18th-place Girona with a game in hand. The full three points from mid-table Real Sociedad should seal the deal, in the match that will live stream on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF Thursday showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, April 25, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 2:30 a.m. China Standard Time, on Friday morning, April 26.

Villareal will be counting on an opponent in Real Sociedad who are already in sleep mode. In 11th place with a 10-11-12 record, the Basque Country side has little to gain and little to lose with five games remaining on the La Liga schedule, as SB Nation reports.

Villareal was eliminated from this season’s Europa League last week, by fellow Spanish side Valencia, and now can turn their full attention to grabbing the win that would all but assure a sixth-straight season in the Spanish top division, as AS.com reports.

Toko Ekambi leads Villarreal with nine league goals. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF Spanish La Liga Round 34 match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For those who don’t have BeIn credentials, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the Round 30 clash stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of either the Sling TV International Sports package or Fubo TV. Both Sling and the Fubo service require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Txuri-urdinak vs. El Submarino Amarillo (The Yellow Submarine) match live stream for free.

Another way to see the game online in many countries around the world is through the La Liga Facebook Live page, which will stream the Round 34 Spanish Primera Division match.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the live Thursday La Liga game. In Italy, the La Real-Yellow Submarine La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports streaming platform, and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal CF, see LiveSoccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Real vs. Villareal match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.