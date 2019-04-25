Patricia Hill, Former Sunday School Teacher, Convicted Of Killing Her Husband Over His Porn Habit

'I need police and ambulance, my husband’s been shot.'

An Arkansas jury has found a former Sunday school teacher guilty of murdering her husband over his pornography habit, People is reporting.

Patricia Hill, 69, was sentenced to 16 years in prison following this week’s jury decision. It remains unclear, as of this writing, how much time she’ll serve. Considering her advanced age and the length of her sentence, she may very well wind up spending the rest of her life behind bars for the July of 2018 murder.

At the time, Hill and her husband, Frank, weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. The “devoutly religious” Patricia, who even taught Sunday school, could not brook her husband’s fondness for pornography. Frank, 65 at the time of his murder, would often retreat to a utility shed on his property — he called it his “man cave” — where he would enjoy his habit, much to his wife’s annoyance.

Her attorney, Bill James, would testify that Frank’s choices struck his client to her very core.

“[It was] a personal affront to her and to her god. She told him over and over again to stop, and he said he would but went right back to doing it… [Her] reality snapped.”

It’s not like Frank’s habit had escaped her notice before their marriage. Before they got married, Patricia found her husband’s porn collection — and promptly threw it out.

“I told him that was something I could not tolerate. I thought after we got married that it would go away.”

It did not go away, and on July 28, 2018, the couple’s disagreement over Frank’s porn habits turned fatal.

Mrs. Hill had previously discovered that Frank had ordered pornographic content to watch on their TV, something she determined after noticing it was available on their TV subscription. She canceled the order, but as Little Rock’s KATV reported at the time, Frank ordered it again — and then retreated to his shed.

Patricia Hill went out to the shed, and demanded that he come outside. Frank refused. She went back into her house and grabbed a.22 caliber pistol. Patricia shot Frank twice, striking him in the head and the leg. She then went back inside, and called 911.

At her trial, Patricia’s attorney told the jury that she had only meant to fire a warning shot, and that she had accidentally missed, hitting Frank instead. He also testified that she was in such a religiously-inspired rage that she wasn’t thinking clearly.

The jury, however, didn’t accept those explanations. The jury instead convicted the woman of second-degree murder.