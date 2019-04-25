Taylor Swift Opens Up About The Number One Influential Factor In Her Life: Cats

Taylor Swift has made a major impression on the lives of millions of people around the world, but what is it that the pop star herself is influenced by?

As E! News reported, the “Blank Space” singer recently opened up about the three most influential factors in her life in a new video for Time Magazine, and taking the top spot are some furry, four-legged friends.

“Number one for me, most influential factor in my life is cats,” the 29-year-old explained.

While her choice may seem odd for some, Swifties know how much the felines play a part in her life. The singer has two cats, Olivia and Meredith, who are incredibly special to her, and even have their own highlight reel on her widely-followed Instagram account.

“I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with,” she told the publication. “I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats I just thought that I had to do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies.”

But the reasoning behind her biggest influence goes beyond the fact that she has two of her own.

“Cats are just really cool. They’re really great. They’re very dignified. They’re independent,” she listed. “They’re very capable of dealing with their own life and if you fit into that on that day, they’ll make some time for you maybe.”

“I just really respect it,” she added.

Taylor’s purr-fect pets have also lent a paw in the build up towards a special announcement that the singer has for her millions of fans. For the last two weeks, the singer has been teasing the date April 26 on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, leading many to believe that her highly anticipated seventh studio album is getting ready to drop sometime in the next 24 hours.

Along with a special appearance from her feline friends, hearts and pastel colors have also been a common theme in everything from her social media posts to her clothing choices over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday night, the singer was honored at the Time 100 gala, which celebrates the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue, stepping onto the red carpet in a stunning pastel pink and yellow gown that exuded some serious “Love Story” vibes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor also sent her fans into a frenzy earlier this week when she was spotted rocking some bright, floral attire that many believe is merchandise for her highly anticipated upcoming album.

Fans anxiously awaiting the artist’s big announcement tomorrow can get the news first by following her Twitter and Instagram accounts, and can hear more about the top three most influential factors in her life by checking out the full Time video below.