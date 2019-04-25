Wendy Williams Throws Subtle Shade At Kevin Hunter Poisoning Accusations

Wendy Williams is apparently finding humor in all of the rumors surrounding her pending divorce from her husband. The talk show host cracked a joke about poisoned cupcakes during an episode of her recently rebooted YouTube Series, The After Show, just days after Kevin Hunter was accused of trying to poison her back in January. The joke comes as no surprise, as Williams has been very vocal about her personal life in recent weeks.

The Wendy Williams Show host reportedly joked about eating cupcakes — gifted to her by a fan — with caution on Wednesday, according to Page Six.

“The woman who won Eye Candy happened to have been the woman who gave me — well now she told me they were cupcakes,” she said. “I saw on the box it said cupcakes from The Cupcake Man or something like that in Jersey, and a legit place so I know they’re not poisonous, so I’m going to share them with the crew.”

She later revealed the cupcakes to the camera, and the treats were beautifully decorated to form a giant scene featuring a caricature of Williams sitting on a couch. Above, the talk show host read the phrase, “How you doin’?”

Of course, there is no telling if Williams intended to throw a bit of shade at the recent rumors, but it was certainly timely. Earlier this week, an alleged police report documenting a welfare check on Williams and Hunter’s home back in January was leaked. An anonymous caller who claimed to work for Williams’ production company, Debmar-Mercury, expressed concern that Hunter may have been attempting to poison Williams, Fox News reported. The caller did not provide any contact information.

When two officers from the Livingston Police Department conducted a welfare check, Williams had reportedly been in bed recovering from a “health problem.” She broke down in tears, but denied the allegations made against her husband.

Williams has been keeping fans of her talk show updated on her personal life — from her struggles with addiction, to living in a sober house, to filing for divorce from Hunter. She recently moved out of a home for sober living in Queens, New York, but instead of returning to her New Jersey home with Hunter, she leased a new apartment in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, the talk show host opened up about her plans for the future — one she wants to share with her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., according to USA Today. She explained that she would be moving out of her sober house and starting a new life.

“I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever,” she said.