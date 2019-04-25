Emily Ratajkowski Is Naked In Bed, And Instagram Is Jealous Of Who’s With Her

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need to do much to drive Instagram nuts.

On April 25, the supermodel updated her account. Emily appears freshly woken. Lying amid white pillows and sheets, this brunette seems to be taking a selfie. Bare shoulders and a chest that’s just about covered by light-gray material suggest that EmRata may well be nude. The possibility turns more likely given that a mirrored background is showing Emily’s bare back.

Ratajkowski isn’t alone, though.

Today’s post also features an adorable white dog. Instagram already seems to have dubbed this canine the luckiest pet around. While Emily’s eyes are open and looking directly at the camera, those of her four-legged friend are closed. A caption points towards both EmRata and the dog waking up “like this.”

Comments poured in fast. Many are expressing the same thought – namely, a desire to be the dog. One user voiced envy.

“Wish i was the dog.”

Another echoed the thought, writing:

“Some puppies have all the luck”

Eye-catching as this furry friend may be, Emily appears to take center stage. She seems to be makeup-free. Nonetheless, defined brows, plump lips, and the doe-eyed gaze that’s become Emily’s trademark are all manifesting. The snap is also channeling the increasingly popular trend of morning selfies.

Emily has 22.5 million Instagram followers. Having spent her early twenties as a rising model, Ratajkowski is now a full-blown celebrity. She is 27 years old. While her Instagram following is more modest compared to fellow models, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, EmRata is nonetheless considered to have “made it” in the industry. Her portfolio includes Sports Illustrated covers. Likewise, runway appearances for high-end designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Marc Jacobs.

Following in the footsteps of fellow models, Elle Macpherson and Alessandra Ambrosio, Ratajkowski has also launched her own clothing line. Inamorata sells lingerie, swimwear, and athleisurewear basics including skirts and dresses. As has become commonplace with celebrity merchandise, Emily frequently promotes her range on Instagram. Promo for Inamorata comes as unusual, though. With a low-lit, somewhat gritty convenience store setting, shots have an edge on the competition.

Popular as Emily’s still snaps may be, engagement is invariably higher for her video updates. The above one currently sits at 7.5 million views. Skimpy lingerie and prominent thong flaunting are likely responsible, here.

This model doesn’t just take to social media to showcase her body, though. Earlier this year, an Instagram video showed Emily dancing along to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.” Emily is followed by the Sweetener singer. Likewise keeping tabs on EmRata are Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jordyn Woods.