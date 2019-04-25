Audrina Patridge’s Ex Corey Bohan Agrees To Let Their Daughter Appear On MTV’s ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The BMX rider has reportedly granted permission for his 2-year-old daughter Kirra to film for 'The Hills: New Beginnings,' but it's not a done deal yet.

Audrina Patridge is one signature away from being able to show her life as a mom on MTV’s upcoming The Hills reboot, New Beginnings. After a lengthy legal battle, the reality star’s ex-husband, Corey Bohan, reportedly signed off on an agreement earlier this year to allow their daughter, Kirra Max, to appear on the MTV reboot, The Blast reports. Now, Bohan says it is Patridge who refuses to sign off to finalize the deal, which was reached in January.

In the court documents, Corey Bohan agreed to allow his 2-year-old daughter Kirra to film for The Hills: New Beginnings with her mom, Audrina Partridge. But the BMX rider requested that Kirra should not be a part of any other projects without his approval.

The Blast notes that the exes had a prenup and that the joint legal and physical custody agreement specifies no child or spousal support, but Patridge agreed to pay for future private school for her daughter. According to the court filing, Audrina Patridge, who filed for divorce in 2017, makes $10,000 per month, about $7,500 more than her ex.

Corey Bohan’s turnaround comes months after he sought an order to stop Patridge from filming with their daughter on The Hills.

According to previous documents obtained by The Blast, last summer, Bohan sought an order restraining either party from allowing the toddler to be filmed or to “appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent.” Bohan also requested that Patridge revoke any prior consent she may have provided for their minor child to appear on the MTV reboot.

In the initial court documents, Bohan said he did not feel it was in his daughter’s best interest to appear on the reality show, and he cited potential damaging effects for such a young child to be in the public spotlight. Patridge’s ex also expressed concerns of “potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi,” and he blasted Audrina, stating that any consent she had given to allow Kirra to appear on The Hills reflected “poor judgment.”

The revival of the hit MTV series will feature several returning cast members who are now parents. In addition to Patridge, fellow Hills stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port will presumably be filmed with their kids—and perhaps their nannies.

In a recent cover story for Cosmopolitan, Audrina Patridge quipped to Hills co-star Heidi Montag, “I met with a nanny last week. Did you have yours sign an NDA or anything?”

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV on Monday, June 24, which also happens to be little Kirra’s third birthday.