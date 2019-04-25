‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shows Off Insane Body In Skimpy White Bikini On Honeymoon

Married life looks really good on Jenna Johnson.

The Dancing with the Stars pro just tied the knot with co-star Val Chmerkovskiy in a stunning ceremony, and now the pair are honeymooning in St. Lucia. Since Jenna has been in the Caribbean, she has been sharing a few photos to her Instagram account, including some in swimwear. But her most recent photo posted to her Instagram account may be the sexiest.

In the photo post, Johnson shares two photos of herself in a tiny white bikini. The first photo in the set shows the reality star sitting on a ledge and dipping her feet in the pool. The brunette beauty wears her dark locks at her back and accessorizes the look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Jenna’s bikini body is fully on display in a tiny white bikini that ties in the middle.

Even though she is sitting down, the stunner’s six pack abs are visible while she poses and crosses her legs. The next photo in the series is equally as sexy with the DWTS leaning back on her arms and showing off her muscular legs and fit abs while grinning for the camera. It doesn’t come as a shock that these photos have earned the dancing star plenty of attention already.

So far, Johnson’s fans have liked the photo 37,000 times and given it over 190 comments. While some fans told the brunette beauty to enjoy her vacation, countless others gushed over her incredible figure.

“Dannnnggggg – Jackie o vibes! So classy always,” one fan wrote.

“You’re so ripped!!! body goals!!!”

“Goddess in paradise WOW,” another follower gushed.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Val and Jenna tied the knot in front of friends and family at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Plenty of famous faces were in the crowd to watch the nuptials, including former Dancing with the Stars contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, and Nikki Bella. In addition to the contestants, plenty of pros and former pros showed their faces including Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, and Artem Chigvintsev.

Lindsay Arnold and Gaby Diaz served as two of Jenna’s bridesmaids and Adam Rippon assumed the role of “bridesman.” Luckily for fans, Johnson has posted a few photos of the beautiful ceremony, including one of herself in her gorgeous white gown that features a sheer neck and sleeves. In the snapshot, Val looks equally as nice in a black suit and shiny black shoes.

Congrats again to the happy couple.