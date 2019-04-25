Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In See-Through White Shirt While Running Errands

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out running errands this week, and looked comfortable and casual in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi on Wednesday as she walked the streets in her hometown of Calabasas, Calfornia.

Kourtney was snapped wearing a pair of baggy, black sweatpants, which she paired with a skimpy, white tank top. The shirt flaunted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s toned arms, and her flat tummy. The sheer material also allowed fans to peek through the top and see Kourt’s strappy, white bra underneath.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that blew back behind her in the wind. The reality star donned a full face of makeup for the outing, including dark, dramatic eyebrows.

Kourtney also wore pink blush and a berry lip color. The mother-of-three talked on her phone and held her car keys in her hand in the photos. She completed her look by wearing a pair of white sneakers, and accessorized by donning small, gold earrings and a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

Kourtney also rocked a deep tan just days following her 40th birthday, which she celebrated by having a huge bash with her closest friends and family members.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may have celebrated her 40th birthday last week, but the reality star is feeling sexier than ever before.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian used to fear leaving her thirties behind, but is now proud to be 40-years-old.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids and be in a good place career-wise, too. The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her mom Kris and sees how amazingly she’s aged. She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy looks by following her on Instagram, checking out her Poosh website, or watching her on Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.