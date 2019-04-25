‘Outlander’ Spinoff Featuring Lord John Grey Is A Possibility On Starz

Fans of the Starz series Outlander are in the midst of what some call “Droughlander,” meaning that there will be a wait for season five of the time-traveling series, but there is a potential upside, and that’s an Outlander spinoff, starring David Berry as Lord John Grey, who has been a loyal friend to the lead characters, Jamie, Claire and Brianna Fraser.

The author of the Outlander series of novels, Diana Gabaldon, is quite prolific and has also written novellas based on the story of Lord John Grey, which includes elements of mystery, romance and history. The author calls these her “Lord John” series for those who want to know more about the fan favorite.

Lord John Grey turns up periodically in Outlander, often just in time to aid a member of clan Fraser. Early on, as an English soldier, Grey is an adversary of Jamie Fraser, and along the way, develops a crush on the Scotsman.

Lord Grey helps Claire when they both end up in the Caribbean, and he even offers to marry Brianna to save her the shame of being pregnant and unmarried in Colonial America before her husband Roger is found in New York, held captive by a native tribe.

Happy Birthday to none other than David Berry! We couldn't imagine anyone else as our Lord John Grey. ????#Outlander pic.twitter.com/5MQl7o9zM0 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 18, 2019

Like Jamie Fraser, at the core, Englishman Lord John Grey is one of the good guys, and the novels based on his story are rich and detailed (if you love him already, you will only love him more). When Diana Gabaldon was asked if there was a spinoff in the future for Lord Grey, she admitted that the network had expressed interest, saying, “Who knows? Interest Has Been Expressed, is about all I could tell you.”

If Starz does pull the trigger, Gabaldon has six novellas and three novels worth of tales of the dashing Redcoat who is struggling with his sexuality at a time when homosexuality could lead to one’s death.

Town & Country confirmed that Gabaldon has been thinking even more about what a Lord John Grey series would look like, and she posted an article on her Facebook account (which has since been deleted), titled, “6 Reasons Why We Need a Lord John Spinoff.” Along with the article, she wrote her own note, saying, “Hey, I’m game if David (and possibly Sam) is…”

David Berry got wind of the post, and shared his own thoughts, saying “Of course, I’m game! Whaddya say @samheughan? Might even let you win a game of chess.”