Jordyn Woods Shares Video Of Herself Eating Following Weight Loss Comments

Jordyn Woods appears determined to show the world she has a healthy appetite.

On April 25, the model updated her Instagram. Woods’ video opens with her sitting on steps outside a traditional Nigerian structure with thatched roofing – Woods has spent the past few days in the country’s capital, Lagos. Jordyn is clad in pale pink shorts, a matching top, and flip-flop sandals. With a plastic fork that’s later waved up and down, Woods is seen eating from a plastic container resting on her knees. She chews, smiles, and eventually laughs. The camera then shifts to a sunset lake setting where a kayaker is seen paddling into the distance.

The news comes less than 24 hours after The Inquisitr reported social media “noticing” Woods’ recent weight loss. A comment left on Jordyn’s Instagram during her Nigeria trip read: “Ya losing weight sis I need to catch up on that summer body [sic]”

The camera appears too far out for viewers to identify today’s dish. The food does, however, appear yellow against the container’s opaque plastic. Given that rice is a staple in Nigeria, Jordyn might well be digging into the grain. Poultry also seems a high contender.

The caption makes no reference to food or weight. It simply thanks the city of Lagos, adding that Jordyn will “be back.”

Fans aren’t the only ones commenting on Woods’ weight loss. On April 24, The Daily Mail reported that Woods was flaunting her “50lb weight loss.” The newspaper pointed towards recent social media pictures of the model looking slimmed down, adding that her estimated 50lb weight loss dates back to 2018. Whether Woods has lost, gained, or maintained her weight since is not known.

Comments to today’s post largely come from Nigerian-based accounts. Many seem pleased that Woods chose their country for her April travels. One user does query what she’s eating, though. “Wait, is that a mega chicken or what?” they wrote. Another questioned whether Woods is eating “Walmart potato salad.”

In 2018, Jordyn spoke to E! News about keeping in shape. While she did not specify the aforementioned weight loss, she did show enthusiasm for fitness, saying: “I have a love-hate relationship with cardio… Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role.”

Jordyn is now CEO of an athleisurewear line named SECNDNTURE. The model and entrepreneur’s Instagram isn’t hugely fitness-based, but enough workout selfies suggest Woods to be a bit of a gym rat. For today though, it’s just lakeside relaxing and that unidentified tub of food.