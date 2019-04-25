Kendall Jenner Spotted Wearing Butt-Revealing, Skintight Leather Pants To Church

'It's the supermodel take on Sunday best.'

Kendall Jenner was spotted heading into an L.A. church on Wednesday night, wearing a pair of skin-tight, butt-revealing leather pants that may very well raise eyebrows.

As Elle reports, it seems like the Kardashian/West/Jenner family has taken an interest in religion of late, some members having attended Kanye West’s church service at Coachella last Sunday — and then turning up on Wednesday for mid-week worship.

The family’s church of choice, at least for Wednesday night’s service, is also Justin Bieber’s house of worship — L.A.’s Churchome, located in Beverly Hills. In fact — according to an August 2018 report in The Cut — Churchome is one of several evangelical churches in the L.A. area attended by Hollywood movers and shakers. Other attendees of Churchome and similar churches include Ciara and Russell Wilson, members of the Schwarzenegger family, and Chris Pratt.

As it turns out, though, some members of the family are a little unclear about what it means to be properly dressed for church. On a recent Sunday, as Us Magazine reported at the time, Kendall was spotted at church wearing a navel-revealing white crop top. And on Wednesday night, her choice of church attire was similarly risque — black leather pants, versions of which can be yours for between $44 and $128, per Elle.

Kendall Jenner joins brother-in-law Kanye West at Hillsong's midweek church service: The supermodel, 23, enjoyed some time off her busy schedule as she joined Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian for Hillsong's midweek church service in Beverly Hills on… https://t.co/tDgpJ9lhLa pic.twitter.com/MQ7fa6oKeq — Rose Linda (@agbota3) April 25, 2019

At this point it bears noting that what Kendall wears to church is between her and her congregation — and her God. Churchome’s dress code, for what it’s worth, asks worshipers to come dressed however they feel, as long as they’re comfortable and dressed appropriately. Said dress code is quite vague on the specifics.

Religion has taken center stage, in a manner of speaking, for the family these past few weeks. This was made quite apparent on Easter Sunday, when Kendall’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, led Sunday services at Coachella. The artist also sold expensive clothes with Bible verses printed on them.

In fact, Yeezy has expressed interest in starting his own church, per a recent quote from an insider.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people. He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

Similarly, Kendall’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian, has claimed that religion is an important part of her life as well. As InStyle reported in 2018, she says she is a devout Christian, and was raised attending both Presbyterian and Catholic schools. Kendall is 15 years younger than her half-sister, and was raised by a different father, so her own religious upbringing may have been different from Kim’s.