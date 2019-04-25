Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Shows Some Serious Booty In Short Daisy Dukes

Anna Nystrom is stunning her legions of social media followers once again.

The Swedish model is known for showing off her perfect figure for her 7 million-plus Instagram followers, frequently posing in a number of sexy outfits such as crop tops, swimwear, and workout gear. Nystrom is known for being a fitness enthusiast, and she definitely has the body to prove it. In her latest Instagram post, the blonde-haired beauty is showing off her figure to fans.

Anna’s latest post includes not one, but two photos — much to the delight of her devotees. The first photo in the set shows the 26-year-old posing in a forest while clad in a sexy little outfit. Nystrom puts one hand in her hair, and the other at her side, while she looks over her shoulder and smiles.

The Instagram influencer wears her long blonde locks down and straight, and sports a fresh face of soft makeup. On top, Anna wears a white babydoll t-shirt that she tucks into her shorts. On bottom, Nystrom leaves very little to the imagination in a pair of incredibly short and tight Daisy Dukes that show off her curvy backside — and a little bit of booty.

The second photo in the post is very similar to the first, with Anna again standing in the woods and posing. However, this time she is photographed from the front, and she shows off her beautiful face to her loyal fans.

Within just a short time of the post having gone live, it’s already earned the Swedish stunner a lot of attention from her fans — garnering over 146,000 likes in addition to 1,700-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to gush over her sexy outfit, countless others couldn’t help but chime in on her beauty.

“Girl you look sooo beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous! Hope you’re having a good week,” a second supporter on social media quipped.

“Gorgeous country Girl. Forever beautiful is an understatement,” another Instagram user chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell impressed in a see-through shirt. In that photo, the fitness model sported a skintight pink tank top. The sheer tank top boasted something like a sweetheart neckline, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. And on bottom, Anna Nystrom once again showed off her legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Fans can follow all of Nystrom’s adventures on her Instagram account.